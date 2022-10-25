Conservation efforts in Forsyth gain 25 new volunteers

Though it was a chilly day outside, the Forsyth County Master Naturalists were celebrating each other with warm comradery, home-cooked food and desserts.

The Master Naturalists held a luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to welcome the organization’s newest members and celebrate their graduations from students to full-fledged volunteers, presenting some with their certifications at the meeting.

According to Heather Kolich, the county’s UGA Extension coordinator, about 25 people took the eight-week, adult education course about conservation, ecosystems and natural resources to become Master Naturalists.

“We are just so proud of our new Master Naturalists,” said Jeannie Glisson-Davis, president of the organization, at Tuesday’s luncheon. “I mean, [25 graduates,] can you believe it? We’re so happy you’re here.”

Kolich said that the newest graduating class of Master Naturalists will now be able to volunteer for conservation projects around the county, such as previous efforts installing bluebird houses at Fowler Park, creating an interpretive tree trail along the Big Creek Greenway and putting up bat houses at the Buford Trout Hatchery.

While Glisson-Davis said she was excited to work with this new group of volunteers in the future, she was also looking forward to welcoming even more Master Naturalists in the years to come.

The Master Naturalists will be holding classes about food gardening in February and March of 2023. Interested residents can find out how to register and discover other classes to take at www.extension.uga.edu/county-offices/forsyth.