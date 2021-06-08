Driven by a heart for kids — Joey Pirkle retires from Forsyth County Schools after 35 years

“I always wanted to be a principal like her,” Pirkle said.

Later, Pirkle moved back to Mashburn to serve as principal there before applying for an opportunity at the district level. When he found out he would then be taking over as FCS’ associate superintendent, a mix of feelings rushed through him.

“The thing that was the most difficult for me coming here was I really missed being with kids every day,” Pirkle said. “I always was a principal that became very attached to my kids …. But the work that I did was a lot of the same kind of work. I was still doing work to help kids in the long run, but it wasn’t directly with kids.”

To best help the students and schools, Pirkle decided to put much of his focus on principals as he headed to the district office for the first time in 2006. Being in the same position for much of his career, he wanted to make sure they felt supported and were given any resources they needed to make sure their schools’ needs were being met.

After many years, principals across the district have said Pirkle made a huge impact on them, and they could all see the passion he brought into FCS each day.

Forsyth Central High School Principal Mitch Young, who will be taking over as deputy superintendent over the summer, said Pirkle has always offered support to him, especially as he prepares for his transition to the district office after spending nearly his entire life inside of a school.

Bob Carnaroli, the principal at North Forsyth High School, said he will miss working with Pirkle.

“I am honored to know and have worked with Joey for 27 years,” Carnaroli said. “He has always been so supportive of me in all my roles from lead counselor, assistant principal to my current role as principal at North Forsyth. His patience and grace with everyone is unmatched. He wants nothing but the best for all students and staff in each of our schools. I knew that I could always count on him to help me and talk me through any issue or situation, even during his busiest of times. I wish him health and happiness in his next journey.”