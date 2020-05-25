E.H. Reid, 94, remembered for legacy of family, farming

“He once said that he didn't know how to do much, but he knew how to work. And work is what he loved to do,” his family said in his obituary. “He could have written the prayer – 'God, give me work until my life shall end and life until my work is done.' That is how he lived.



“As an 8-year-old, he rode his bicycle several miles to pick cotton and was paid by the pound. He said that he hoped to earn more than $1 a day. When asked why, he responded with a twinkle in his eye that if he made more than a dollar he bought candy. As a 94-year old, he still loved to work. He worked his hay field until just days before his departure for Heaven.”

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Louise Bettis Reid; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Kathy Reid; son-in-law, John Ralph Johnson; mother and father, J. Harold and Ola Reid; brothers, Glenn Reid, Sonny Reid; sister Judy Fields; and special friend, Estell Venable.

Reid is survived by sons, Harold (Pat) Reid of Cumming and Danny (Wanda) Reid of Cumming; and daughter, Brenda Johnson of Cumming. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Brian, Stacey, and Brad Reid, and Brett (Rachael) Johnson, all of Cumming, and Heather (George) Kandt of Overland Park, Kansas and by great-grandchildren Alexa Reid, Dylan Reid, Julien Reid of Cumming, Austin Reid (Ranger of 75th Regiment of U.S. Army), Dustin Sharp of Alpharetta, Tobie Johnson of Woodstock, and Mary Blakely, Emily, John, and Joshua Johnson of Cumming.

He is survived by two brothers, Doug Reid of Monroe and Dow (Joyce) Reid of Dawsonville, and six sisters, Jeannie (Jack) Hartman of Cumming, Joanne Cowart of Brookhaven, Ruth Pirkle of Marietta, Becky (Tom) Dunnagan of Angier, N.C., Diane Martin of Dawsonville, and Linda (James) Hughes of Cumming. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Evelyn Bagley of Cumming, friend and caregiver Mavis Chiyambiro, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Reid was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church but also attended Longstreet Baptist, Brookwood Baptist, Pleasant View Baptist, Midway Methodist, Castleberry Baptist, Antioch Baptist, First Redeemer, and Coal Mountain Baptist Church.

Just after his 90th birthday, which was attended by more than 400 guests at the Reid Barn, owned by his son, Danny, Reid spoke with Forsyth County News about his nine decades in the county and said at the time he was still working eight to 10 hours a day on the family farm.

“Well, I don’t feel like I did when I was younger, but I’m still getting around, still working,” he said. “I baled hay this morning. I got some more, I’m going to fix some bales [this afternoon.]

“I just enjoy doing something. I’m a lot more tired on Sunday if I don’t do something than if I work. I just like to do it.”

Since before the Civil War, the Reid family has farmed the land along what is now the intersection of Majors Road and Hwy. 9, which Reid said he remembered getting paved in 1953.

Reid lived in the same house he was born in on Sept. 22, 1925, which was built by his grandfather and where he and nine of his 11 siblings were born.

“I’ve been here all of my life,” he said. “My daddy’s daddy built this house in 1907, and he moved over here ... when he was 2 years old, and he lived here all of his life.”

Reid said he got a vivid reminder in 2014 of just how long he had been there.

“When I was 89 years old, which was last year, I baled hay in the field,” he said. “I picked cotton for [his neighbor] on my birthday, I was 9 years old. [His neighbor’s wife] cooked me a big, four-layer chocolate cake for my birthday.

“Then 80 years later — to the same day — I baled hay in that same field.”

Reid said his neighbor paid him 50 cents for every hundred pounds of cotton he picked. On that day, he was trying to make a dollar.