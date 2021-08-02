Family and friends gather for truck rally to honor Dawson County teen

On Friday night, hundreds of residents gathered in a Dawson County parking lot to participate in a truck rally honoring Kaleb Duckworth, a local teen who died following a fight at the Dawson County Applebee’s restaurant last week.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Dawson County Applebee’s restaurant at about 10 p.m., on Sunday, July 25, after receiving reports that someone had been knocked out during a fight. Duckworth was taken from the scene to a local hospital with severe brain trauma, where he died on Tuesday, July 27.

DCSO investigators charged Daniel Lee Roberts, 20, with two counts of felony murder on Friday, July 30, for allegedly causing the death of Kaleb Duckworth.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said detectives are still investigating but have determined that Roberts and Duckworth knew each other prior to the incident and that the fight may have involved an argument on social media.

According to Kaleb’s mother, Amanda Duckworth, her son, who was 19, loved his truck and spending time with friends. One of his favorite activities was hanging out with his friends in the parking lot of the old Dawson Village Kroger, now Launch Trampoline Park and the No Longer Bound thrift store, off Ga. 400 in Dawson County.

“Our son loved to go hang out at the old Kroger and we never understood what he did there but we saw it last night,” Amanda Duckworth said. “They said they’d never seen that many people go, but usually like 15 to 20 people will show up on the weekends and they’ll just all hang out in the parking lot and act silly and have fun together.”

Amanda Duckworth said that two of the boys that participated in these weekend activities decided that they wanted to organize a truck rally in honor of Kaleb. They spread the word, and kids from all over who had been touched by Kaleb’s story gathered, first at Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville until they were told by law enforcement that they had to leave. But not to be stopped, the group decided to drive their trucks to Dawson County to meet in the parking lot Kaleb had frequented so often with his friends.



