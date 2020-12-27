Flowery Branch has 'lost a legend.' Former Braves pitcher, Hall of Famer Phil Niekro remembered for his heart for children

Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, who pitched well into his 40s with a knuckleball that baffled big league hitters for more than two decades, mostly with the Atlanta Braves, has died after a long fight with cancer, the team announced Sunday. He was 81.

The Braves said Niekro died Saturday night in his sleep. He lived in Flowery Branch, where a main thoroughfare bears his name.

The Phil Niekro Golf Classic, which began in 1996, supports the Edmondson-Telford Child Advocacy Center. The center is responsible for forensic medical exams and interviews of child victims and works with law enforcement and the judicial system in abuse cases. Phil Niekro Field at Alberta Banks Park, designed for athletes with disabilities, opened in 2008.

Heather Hayes, executive director of the Edmondson-Telford Child Advocacy Center, said Niekro had a “real heart for children.”

“He was actively involved with the work that we did,” Hayes said. “He never hesitated to ask how our caseload was going, what was going on in the realm of child abuse in our community, what else could he do.”

Hayes said he has left a lasting impact on the center through his involvement.

“His personality was very fun — fun-loving, always joking, always pranking, always had a funny thing to say or a funny story,” she said. “It was just a joy. … His whole family is a joy to know and to work with. I really can’t even describe his footprint that he’ll leave on the center, the memories he’ll impart on everyone who knew him.”



