Former Forsyth County News general manager inducted into exclusive Georgia Press Association group Former FCN General Manager Norman Baggs, third from right, was inducted into the Georgia Press Association's Golden Club during a luncheon on Friday, June 12. At far left is Charles Hill Morris Jr., CEO and President of Morris Multimedia, which owns Forsyth County News. He introduced Baggs at the luncheon. Former FCN General Manager Norman Baggs was inducted into the Georgia Press Association’s Golden Club on Friday, June 12.