Forsyth Central grad, UNG brigade commander makes plans to serve as U.S. Army officer after college

Warren Walker spent his years at Forsyth Central High School planning to enlist in the military right after graduation, ready to serve his country in a way he always dreamed of doing.



When he got to his senior year, however, he was offered a scholarship to the University of North Georgia’s Military College of Georgia, and he suddenly had to make a choice — immediately enlist or go forward with school.

“For me, it was an easy decision to make,” Walker said.

Walker pushed back his military service to pursue a degree in cybersecurity, and he believes he couldn’t have made a better decision. Now a senior at UNG, he serves as the Brigade Commander for all cadets at the school and will be commissioned in the spring as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.