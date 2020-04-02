Forsyth County couple trade their destination wedding plans for a quarantine one instead

What they had planned was to make things official in Destin, Florida, on April 5. The couple had been planning the event since Tim proposed this past November.



They met just two months before that, through the dating app Bumble. Both were single parents raising kids on their own. On their first date, Tim took them to the wrong restaurant in Gainesville but insisted he was right.

“I kept saying, ‘That’s not the right restaurant,’” Jessica remembers. “He was like, ‘Yes it is.’ And it definitely was not.”

They ended up going to Downtown Drafts, a craft beer and wine “cafe” -- where Tim proposed a few months later.

“I knew from the first date that I was going to marry Tim,” Jessica said. “It really was love at first sight, as cheesy as that sounds.”

Their wedding ceremony was supposed to be an intimate gathering on the beach, and everything was planned with April 5 in mind. They booked a venue and vendors. Guests booked hotels and Airbnbs. Jessica got Tim’s wedding band engraved with the date on it. Their kids would be on spring break, so they planned to spend the whole week in Destin.

Around March 16, Jessica and Tim’s wedding plans appeared shaky. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had already declared a state of emergency on March 1. Then, on March 17, he ordered all bars and nightclubs to be closed and extended school closures.

Jessica and Tim were calling the venue and vendors. They couldn’t get permits for large gatherings. The venue offered to let Jessica and Tim postpone the wedding, but the venue had weddings booked one to two years out.

“Waiting was not really an option in my opinion,” Jessica said.

On March 18, they decided to cancel the wedding.

“I think for a week straight I cried every day,” Jessica said.