This Forsyth County family surprised their daughter with a drive-by birthday

Amy was the mastermind behind the operation. She’s a planner, and she usually orchestrates “epic birthday parties” for Avery, she said. That wasn’t possible this time, but Amy tried the best she could with a series of small surprises in the days leading up to March 28.



Avery’s big gift this year was re-decorating her room, so Amy took her to get paint from Sherwin Williams (by curbside pick-up), had new furniture delivered and ordered several do-it-yourself wall art kits from a company in Milton.

All the while, Amy was scheming to pull off something more dramatic. During a conversation with friends (via the video teleconferencing app Zoom), she heard that some families around the country were throwing “drive-by birthdays” for their loved ones amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Amy loved the idea. She created a digital invitation for family and friends to RSVP through text messages and on Facebook and explained the plan: at 3 p.m., vehicles would begin lining up at the neighborhood clubhouse behind Amy and her son, Drew, in the family’s golf cart. Just before 3:15 p.m., the parade would start. Amy would text her husband when the parade was nearing the family’s home, at which point he would call for Avery to come outside.

“He just told her, ‘Hey, can you help me with something?’” Amy said.