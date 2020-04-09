Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office gives local 5-year-old boy a quarantine birthday to remember

It seemed like a simple quarantine-style fifth birthday for Deacon Wright on Wednesday, April 8. His parents, Amy Jo and Lance, posted a sign in the front yard of their West Forsyth home that said, “Honk!!! it’s MY Birthday!!!” Then they sat in lawn chairs and waited.

Around 5 p.m., Deacon discovered his parents had way more in store for his birthday.

First there came a parade of Deacon’s friends, family and even teachers past the Wright’s house to wish Deacon a happy birthday. They honked their horns. They shot silly-string.

But it got better: a family friend, William Sessa, who works with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, organized the Crime Reduction Unit to join the parade for Deacon.

Down the street they came, lights flashing. One vehicle parked in the middle of a nearby cul-de-sac as others stopped in front of Deacon to deliver him a message.