Forsyth native ‘overwhelmed’ by community response after Nativity scene stolen from home

A Forsyth County native said she has been overwhelmed by the community’s support after a Nativity scene was recently stolen from her father’s house.

Melinda Anderson Havens, who now resides in Lubbock, Texas, said a Nativity set that had been in her family for more than 30 years was recently stolen from her father’s home off Buford Highway in south Forsyth.

“He’s been setting up that nativity scene for over 30 years, we calculated up,” Havens said. “It’s the same scene that’s been set up every year. We’ve repainted them, refurbished them in any way that they need, bought new timers, got everything set up.”

Havens said the theft occurred late on Sunday, Jan. 1 or early on Monday, Jan. 2 and she found out after her father called her and “was just devastated.”

“He said, ‘Someone came after 9 p.m. last night and stole every piece of it out of my front yard,” she said.