‘Given our community a voice’ - Forsyth County United group creates platform to amplify new perspectives

After that, Johnson and Horsley said that they knew they couldn’t stop at the protest. Even during the protest, other community members were coming up to them and asking about what they had planned next, and so they started almost immediately.



Forsyth County United organizers have held an event every single weekend since it was first created only about three weeks ago. Johnson said that since starting the group together, none of them have had a chance to sit down and really take in everything.

“We are working in tornado mode,” Johnson said.

The weekend after the protest in Cumming, Horsley went with her husband and kids to Johns Creek for another protest they organized after Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers posted a controversial statement about the Black Lives Matter movement on his personal Facebook page.

A week later, the group also held a celebration for families, friends and community members for Juneteenth — a holiday that has been mostly overlooked in Forsyth County and surrounding communities.

Horsley and Johnson both said that these events showed them how excited and willing people in the community are to get involved and support when they can.

“We’re not getting over it,” Johnson said. “To turn the tide and say we’re not saying you need to get over it, we’re just going to get behind you. We’re going to stand behind you and help propel this into a different direction. Is there a perfect fix? Of course not. A Juneteenth celebration isn’t going to make everything better all over, but I really believe the community saying we’ll get behind you is so powerful. And it means the world to so many people.”

Horsley said that these events have offered a place for support in the community that simply was not there before.

“Not only are we celebrating black culture, but we’re also investing in it from a community standpoint and allowing other people to,” Horsley said.

The future

Johnson and Horsley still are not sure of what is ahead for Forsyth County United. The group hasn’t had a chance to come together and really talk about what the group is and what actions they plan to take moving forward.

“We just have not gotten a chair to sit in yet,” Johnson said.

While Forsyth County is already seeing some change from lifting up the voices of the black community at protests and online, such as the reopening of the case relating to Tamla Horsford’s death in 2018, the group still believes there is more work to be done in the county.

“I hope that we get the chance to just sit down for a second and really look at — I don’t think we’ve really sat back for real and looked at what we’ve accomplished,” Johnson said.

Now that the group has held these different events and gained a following online and in the community, they want to start working behind the scenes to bring about change in areas such as education and law enforcement.

This includes holding the FCSO and its officers accountable when it comes to training and issues of racial profiling, especially in traffic stops. They also hope to push for change both in local school curriculums and in making sure schools are a safe environment for all students.

In the coming weeks, they plan to use their Facebook group to educate people more in-depth on racial issues in the U.S. and Forsyth County and on the county’s history.

For now, however, they are just excited to know that their actions have brought out new voices in the community, and they are hopeful for more change in the future.

“I feel like as Forsyth County United, we’ve definitely given our community a voice,” Horsley said.