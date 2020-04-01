How to get a professional family photo of quarantine life (from the safety of your front porch)

Brandy Craig’s photography business is booming, even in the middle of this social distancing-moment.

Neighborhoods have been calling on the Forsyth County resident to participate in her “front porch project,” which is exactly what it sounds like: Craig walks from home to home through subdivisions and takes a photo of families on their front porch from the social-distancing safety of the front yard or sidewalk.

Craig snaps two to three photos, picks the best one and uploads it to her social media account where the family can download it for free.

“I feel like I’m giving back in a way,” Craig said. “This community’s been so good to me as a photographer.”