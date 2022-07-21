How the legacy of Norman’s Landing remains in Forsyth County after 27 years

Moving to ‘the middle of nowhere’

Builders work to construct Norman's Landing before its opening in 1995. An Atlanta native, Norman has worked in the restaurant industry for more than 50 years, starting as a busboy when he was only 14 years old and moving his way up through many restaurants before becoming one of the founders and CEO of LongHorn Steakhouse.

After finding success in his career, he kept thinking back to an idea he had since visiting Forsyth County as a child — to live and open a restaurant near Lake Lanier. By the early 1990s, he decided to make that dream a reality.

He moved into a lakefront home and decided to open the restaurant on Peachtree Parkway where he would serve the community and all his favorite foods just across the street from where The Collection at Forsyth sits today. But at the time, he said there were only two other businesses in the area, a Waffle House and a gas station.

“Everybody in the world told me, ‘Bill, you’re crazy. You’re going out into the middle of nowhere to open a restaurant,’” Norman said. “Because it’s all location, location, location. But what I told people was it’s the end of Peachtree [Parkway] and Ga. 400. It’s in the middle of everything.

“I knew it would be a success if we made it a success.”

He turned out to be right. He opened Norman’s Landing for the first time in 1995, and it became an instant hit in the community.

Located just off Ga. 400 at Exit 13, he said patrons would come from Dawson and Gwinnett counties and all over to try the food. And with each customer that came in, he was determined to make sure they left happy with their experience at Norman’s Landing.

Norman said they went from serving a few hundred people each week to around 3,000.

The success sparked a wave of new restaurants and businesses opening on Peachtree Parkway, turning the “middle of nowhere” rural area into the bustling development locals know today.

“All the people would come in and see how busy we were, and they would go, ‘We want some of that,’” Norman said. “I knew that would happen if we did it right, and that’s why we worked hard every day.”

But the success of Norman’s Landing lent him the opportunity to serve Forsyth County in many ways, and from the first day it opened, Norman began to focus on his main reason for building the restaurant in the first place — giving back to the community.

