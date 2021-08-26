‘It was just flawless:’ Local auto shop owners, volunteers rebuild Kaleb Duckworth’s truck in his honor

Tommy and Amanda Duckworth, along with two of Kaleb’s best friends, stayed and watched for the day while the project was underway. According to Amanda, seeing so many people she had never met working to restore and upgrade her son’s truck touched her and her husband deeply.

“We didn’t even know anybody; we showed up and it was that many people who loved him even though they didn’t even know him,” Amanda said. “Just to know that many people understand what the truck meant to him and wanted to help fix it up — there was so much love at that place they made us feel just like family when we were there.”

Throughout the day of working on the truck, the Duckworth family got to know each of the volunteers there, and Amanda said that by the time they left, it felt like they were family. Ash said that he feels like he got to know not only the Duckworth family, but Kaleb himself, through the stories his family told.

“Probably the best part of this whole thing was hearing all the stories about Kaleb; he just seemed like a pretty cool kid,” Ash said. “I wish I could’ve met him.”

Ash said the biggest reason for him personally to put time and effort into the truck project was that he understands deeply what the family is going through. Ash’s 3-year-old daughter was tragically killed in a car wreck in 2010, so he said that reaching out and comforting a family who is going through what he went through more than a decade ago was incredibly important to him.

“When my daughter passed away, Facebook wasn’t a big thing ... and I had my family and help for sure, but probably one of the best parts of this was everybody when they caught wind of it they just all pitched in and I didn’t have to ask anybody for anything,” Ash said. “So I know exactly what they’re going through, but if this was just a day of peace in their chaos it was worth it for me.”

