Local author reimagines childhood in Cuba in newly published book

By Erica Schmidt, FCN regional staff

A local woman has recently published a historical fiction book based on her experience of growing up in Cuba under a repressive government.

Local resident Lilli Meier was born in Havana, Cuba, and lived there until she was 11 and a half, from 1949 to 1961. And with the help of her husband, Lou, she has recently finished writing and published a book, “Killing My Cuba,” based on her own and her family’s experience during that time.

Meier and her family came to Miami, Fla., from Cuba in 1961 and from there ended up living in Memphis,Tenn., where she met her husband. The couple lived in Atlanta for quite awhile while Lou was in the Air Force and Lilli raised their two children. Meier, who now lives in north Forsyth and is an active member of a Dawsonville book club, said that she always wanted to return to Cuba to visit where she had grown up.

“As the years went by, I was raising a family and lived in Atlanta but I thought that by the time I was 40 I could return back to a free Cuba,” Meier said. “Years went by and I turned 50 and I did get to go back in my 50s, but I went back to a country that was practically destroyed.”

Meier says that in returning to her hometown, she was able to visit the house and neighborhood where she had spent her childhood.

“Everything was torn down; the communists leave the real pretty things up and show you just those things,” Meier said. “But it was a very surreal experience for me and very touching to be able to walk inside my home.”



