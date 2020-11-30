Local college student makes over $60,000 selling Pokémon cards, puts money towards graduate school

Introduced to Pokémon at a young age, Caleb King loved collecting the cards with cute monsters printed on them. Years later as a biology pre-med student at the University of North Georgia, King is using his Pokémon collection to help pay for graduate school.

During the pandemic, King has sold over 40 Pokémon cards and made more than $60,000. He began collecting graded cards about four years ago, and kept a close eye on the market online. During quarantine, King said Pokémon card prices skyrocketed.

“I bought them to resell as an investment,” King said. “I felt like [Pokémon] was an area that I was really knowledgeable on … and with prices exploding, I’ve been trying to sell them because I don’t know if the prices will go down again.”

King only collects and sells graded cards, which are cards that have been sent to a professional grading company to be inspected. A grade based on the card’s condition is applied to the card, and it can be sold at likely a higher value.

The cards that King had held on to suddenly became valuable, and he was fortunate to find sellers that willing to pay large sums for his cards. King also accrued a valuable collection of rarer cards, most from the base game that was released in 1999.

King said his most valuable card, a Pikachu card worth $20,000, is from the base set and is one of the most notable and famous monsters.

King’s Pikachu also sports red cheeks, another marker that hiked the price up. There were two varieties made, he said, one with red cheeks and another with yellow.

“For some reason, the red-cheeked ones are more valuable,” King said.