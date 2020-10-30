Local neighborhood refuses to let Tropical Storm Zeta rain on their Halloween

Forsyth County residents Liz and Bob Butler design and build a family-friendly haunted house every year in their backyard.

This year, Tropical Storm Zeta tried to ruin the fun by blowing the haunted house over when the storm came through town this week.

The Butlers thought it was too late to put back together in time for Halloween, but the neighborhood banded together to help recreate the magic.

This year’s haunted house was designed by Andrew Butler, the couple’s 14-year-old son, and built by Bob.

“My husband builds this haunted house in our backyard every year,” Liz Butler said. “And obviously this year, it got totally flattened by the storms. And [Bob] wasn’t going to rebuild it because it was so close to Halloween.”

Liz posted about their situation on Facebook, and neighbors responded right away.

“This is a brand-new neighborhood for us,” Liz said. “And when we’ve moved, the haunted house has moved with us. They had no idea about it.”