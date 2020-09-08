This local third grader exchanged over $9,000 in change due to coin shortage

Eight-year-old Vijay Sheth has a lot going on: he just started third-grade at Chestatee Elementary School, he’s planning to buy a computer and, over the last month, he has exchanged more than $9,000 in change and opened a savings account after hearing about the ongoing national coin shortage.

“When we heard about the change shortage, we told Vijay,” said his mom, Brandy Ponder, “and Vijay was like, ‘I’ve got change. I want to help.’”

It total, the family brought in four water cooler jugs filled with change, which took nine years to collect, starting before Vijay was born, and a month of work between Ponder being the counter, Vijay’s dad, Amar Sheth, being the main roller, some help from his cousin Landon and Vijay in charge of sorting change “until Fortnite became involved, he had to take breaks,” Ponder said.

“If we see pennies or dimes or anything on the ground, we pick them up, so does he,” she said.

While most of the money is staying in the bank, there are a few things Vijay wants to spend some of it on, notably a new PC and monitor to help with his goal of being n online streamer.

When asked his plans, Vijay said he would “Probably buy stuff that I want and donate some to charity.”

“He likes to do charity things, so with some of his money, he actually wants to do bag lunches for the homeless people,” Ponder said.