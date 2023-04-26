This longtime Forsyth resident hopes to honor her late grandmother through a local art and music studio

Lena Lentz grew up in Moldova and Ukraine where she often heard her grandmother singing, her melodic voice spilling out into the room during visits to her apartment.
She learned her grandmother, Maria, had fallen in love with music at a young age and got her start singing professionally during World War II when she performed for soldiers going out to battle.
“My grandfather was in the Army, so I think that’s how they met. And then he told her to stop singing for other men,” Lentz said, laughing. “He was jealous.”
Maria didn’t continue in a career as a singer, but her passion for music never wavered. Between time with her grandmother and in theaters in Moldova, that passion was passed on to Lentz, who worked as an opera singer in Europe and studied music at Georgia State University after moving to Forsyth County 15 years ago.
And when Maria decided to sell her apartment in Ukraine and give her life savings to her two grandchildren years ago, Lentz immediately put that money into opening Melomania Music and Arts Studio on Bethelview Road in Cumming, where she has been teaching artists of all ages for five years.
“[The money] wasn’t a lot,” Lentz said. “But it gave me the chance to open something of my own.”
As Maria started to face further health challenges that came along with age and the war in Ukraine, Lentz began to think more about the generosity her grandmother always showed to others and the kind of legacy in music and art she is now passing on to kids on the other side of the world in Georgia.
Maria passed away on April 14 just after her 91st birthday. When Lentz found out, she tried to remind herself of that legacy.
“She had a long life,” Lentz said with tears in her eyes. “And I was able to prove to her that her life wasn’t in vain.”
Lentz explained that her grandmother had always inspired her to work hard. Even before opening the studio, she learned from her to rely only on herself and ruthlessly follow her dreams.
After earning a degree in linguistics, Lentz started teaching drama techniques at the International Market Institute in Russia while also traveling to Germany to perform and take part in workshops with world-renowned singers and performers — some of whom she said influenced the way she teaches students.
This includes Christa Lüdwig, Karan Armstrong, Montserrat Caballe, Janet Williams and Olga Mykytenko. And when Lentz moved to Forsyth County and started studying music at GSU, she met professors who inspired her, too, like Magdalena Moulson who taught classical techniques.
She graduated in 2013 and immediately started teaching at the Gwinnett School of Music, but while she worked, she started saving money on her own, outside of her and her husband’s shared savings, to eventually open a studio.
“My husband, I’m proud to say, did not invest a single dollar in this,” Lentz said, laughing. “I learned from my grandmother to do it all myself.”
She felt it was fitting that, in the end, her grandmother’s savings is what gave her the little left she needed to open the business fully.
Now that it has been open for five years, Lentz said she’s able to do so much for her students.
Not only does she have a diverse staff of musicians from Korea, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and other parts of the world to help give private lessons to students, but she can work overtime with those she knows have real potential to become amazing artists and performers.
As a teacher, she mentors each of her students and helps them find opportunities in the world of music, connecting them with artists she knows in Georgia and other parts of the country.
And the studio finds opportunities for students to have fun outside of class with interactive recitals at Warbington Farms and North Point Mall, as well as events where students and their families can take part in combined musical activities and games at the studio.
Lentz said she looks forward to many more years at the studio, passing on her grandmother’s passion and spending her days the same way she did growing up in Moldova and Ukraine — with the sound of music filling up the room around her.
For more information about Melomania Music and Arts Studio and to keep up with events, visit its website at www.melomaniastudio.com.