This longtime Forsyth resident hopes to honor her late grandmother through a local art and music studio

After earning a degree in linguistics, Lentz started teaching drama techniques at the International Market Institute in Russia while also traveling to Germany to perform and take part in workshops with world-renowned singers and performers — some of whom she said influenced the way she teaches students.

This includes Christa Lüdwig, Karan Armstrong, Montserrat Caballe, Janet Williams and Olga Mykytenko. And when Lentz moved to Forsyth County and started studying music at GSU, she met professors who inspired her, too, like Magdalena Moulson who taught classical techniques.

She graduated in 2013 and immediately started teaching at the Gwinnett School of Music, but while she worked, she started saving money on her own, outside of her and her husband’s shared savings, to eventually open a studio.

“My husband, I’m proud to say, did not invest a single dollar in this,” Lentz said, laughing. “I learned from my grandmother to do it all myself.”

She felt it was fitting that, in the end, her grandmother’s savings is what gave her the little left she needed to open the business fully.

Now that it has been open for five years, Lentz said she’s able to do so much for her students.

Not only does she have a diverse staff of musicians from Korea, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and other parts of the world to help give private lessons to students, but she can work overtime with those she knows have real potential to become amazing artists and performers.

As a teacher, she mentors each of her students and helps them find opportunities in the world of music, connecting them with artists she knows in Georgia and other parts of the country.

And the studio finds opportunities for students to have fun outside of class with interactive recitals at Warbington Farms and North Point Mall, as well as events where students and their families can take part in combined musical activities and games at the studio.

Lentz said she looks forward to many more years at the studio, passing on her grandmother’s passion and spending her days the same way she did growing up in Moldova and Ukraine — with the sound of music filling up the room around her.

For more information about Melomania Music and Arts Studio and to keep up with events, visit its website at www.melomaniastudio.com.