Meet Forsyth County’s nationally ranked junior badminton champion

Badminton birdies speed through mid-air at the Atlanta Badminton Club in Suwanee, the training facility for many nationally ranked players in the USA Junior Badminton Ranking.

One such player, Forsyth County resident Sai Ratan Shankar, is currently ranked 4th in the nation for the Boys Singles Under 11 category.

Having played competitively for fewer than four years, 9-year-old Sai has made remarkable progress in the sport of badminton. So far in 2023, he has been awarded two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

“Wow, this sport is really hard,” Sai said, recounting his introduction to badminton. “I really like conquering stuff that seems technically impossible.”

Sai is helped along with the support of his family and the encouragement and expert instruction of Coach Allan de Leon, former head coach of the Philippine Badminton Association.

“When we start, we are only teaching them how to play the sport and to have fun,” said de Leon. “Along the way, we see some talents, and we pursue their talents.”



