Meet Forsyth County’s nationally ranked junior badminton champion

Badminton birdies speed through mid-air at the Atlanta Badminton Club in Suwanee, the training facility for many nationally ranked players in the USA Junior Badminton Ranking.
One such player, Forsyth County resident Sai Ratan Shankar, is currently ranked 4th in the nation for the Boys Singles Under 11 category.
Having played competitively for fewer than four years, 9-year-old Sai has made remarkable progress in the sport of badminton. So far in 2023, he has been awarded two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.
“Wow, this sport is really hard,” Sai said, recounting his introduction to badminton. “I really like conquering stuff that seems technically impossible.”
Sai is helped along with the support of his family and the encouragement and expert instruction of Coach Allan de Leon, former head coach of the Philippine Badminton Association.
“When we start, we are only teaching them how to play the sport and to have fun,” said de Leon. “Along the way, we see some talents, and we pursue their talents.”
The owner of Atlanta Badminton Club, or ABC, Chandra Sivalingam, is passionate about enriching the Georgia badminton community. He was inspired to open the facility by his friend Peter Chang who, at 75 years old, is still playing badminton at a competitive level. Chang will be competing in the upcoming All England Open Championship, the largest badminton competition in the world.
The pedigree of coaching and support given to the junior athletes at ABC has lead players like Sai to perform with exciting and rapid results.
“I was really surprised,” Sai said about his early success. “I’m like, ‘Okay, I can do that?’”
But the success of junior athletes isn’t all on the quality of the coach. The players themselves must also have a remarkable level of discipline and concentration.
“They need dedication,” said de Leon. “[Training for] this sport is not once a week or twice a week. You need to train regularly. You need patience.”
Commenting on his dedication to Sai and the other athletes trained at ABC, de Leon stated, “One of our goals at this academy is to make Olympic players.”
Olympic badminton ambitions are well suited to a training academy in Metro Atlanta. Mixed doubles badminton made its Olympic debut in the 1996 Atlanta Games.
In addition to a gold medal in mixed doubles, Sai earned a gold medal in boys doubles and a bronze medal in boys singles at the 2023 South California Open Regional Championship. He was also awarded silver for boys singles under 11 and bronze in boys doubles under 11 in the 2023 South Frisco Open Regional Championship.
“Never give up,” Sai said. “Your first time, you will lose, one hundred percent. But the second time, after you learn from your mistakes, you can get much better.”
In addition to the location at 3975 Lakefield Ct., Sivalingam will soon be opening a second Atlanta Badminton Club location at 300 Brogdon Rd. in Suwanee.