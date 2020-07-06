Neighborhood Heroes - This 10-year-old used her free time to sew masks, write notes to local seniors

At only 10 years old, Price Green’s favorite way to pass the time is to volunteer and show kindness and positivity to others in her community.
“She helps do any and everything that she can,” said Angela Green, her mom.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic started to really impact the state earlier in March, though, and many were forced to quarantine, Price Green kicked her instinct to help others into overdrive.
As an animal lover, Green loves to spend her time taking care of her chickens, cats and dog at home, and even playing pretend veterinarian, caring to her pets with her stethoscope always in hand. After taking care of her animals and finishing her work, however, Green found herself with a lot of extra time on her hands.
She ended up using this time to think of new ways to bring positivity into her community. Soon, she started drawing pictures and hiding them in word searches and activity books to give to those at the Forsyth County Senior Center.
“We write encouraging notes in it or lines from the Bible, and we put them in the books randomly,” Green said.
She has also made a point of sending letters to friends, family and pen pals that may need a little bit of extra positivity right now. She even includes little gifts with the letters such as stickers or little stencils — whatever she happens to have at home that she thinks might brighten someone’s day.
“She writes letters and sends them little trinkets and things to try to break up the — just the not going anywhere and having to stay home,” Angela Green said.
Green said she recently also got a quill made from quartz that she is learning how to use, and she wants to use it to start sending more letters to some of her deaf and hard of hearing friends. Her mom said that Green’s best friend is deaf, and they met in kindergarten where she also quickly learned American Sign Language.
Besides spreading positivity in her community and in the senior center, Green also learned how to sew when the pandemic first reached Georgia because she wanted to help make masks for those in the area who really needed them.
After what Green said was almost four weeks of constantly sewing, she ended up making around 150 masks.
“[My mom] did all the little kid masks and I did all the adult masks because the adult masks were easier,” Green said.
As they were finishing masks together, Green’s grandmother started to take them and give them to those who needed them at her job, and another local friend took them to give to offices in the area that had no choice but to stay open.
Green said that she saw pictures on Facebook later on of workers wearing the masks that she wore, and the thought that she helped in that little way made her happy.
Green’s mom has always commended her for her heart and need to help and bring positivity to those around her, especially during the pandemic when so many need that little bit of extra positivity.
“She’s trying to find little ways to make people happy,” Angela Green said.