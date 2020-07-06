Neighborhood Heroes - This 10-year-old used her free time to sew masks, write notes to local seniors

At only 10 years old, Price Green’s favorite way to pass the time is to volunteer and show kindness and positivity to others in her community.

“She helps do any and everything that she can,” said Angela Green, her mom.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic started to really impact the state earlier in March, though, and many were forced to quarantine, Price Green kicked her instinct to help others into overdrive.

As an animal lover, Green loves to spend her time taking care of her chickens, cats and dog at home, and even playing pretend veterinarian, caring to her pets with her stethoscope always in hand. After taking care of her animals and finishing her work, however, Green found herself with a lot of extra time on her hands.

She ended up using this time to think of new ways to bring positivity into her community. Soon, she started drawing pictures and hiding them in word searches and activity books to give to those at the Forsyth County Senior Center.

“We write encouraging notes in it or lines from the Bible, and we put them in the books randomly,” Green said.

She has also made a point of sending letters to friends, family and pen pals that may need a little bit of extra positivity right now. She even includes little gifts with the letters such as stickers or little stencils — whatever she happens to have at home that she thinks might brighten someone’s day.

“She writes letters and sends them little trinkets and things to try to break up the — just the not going anywhere and having to stay home,” Angela Green said.