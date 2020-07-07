Neighborhood Heroes - One local mother finds business success after donating 1,000 masks

Songhui Kim felt helpless when the novel coronavirus first started to reach Georgia early in March.

“I wanted to do something for what’s happening, but I felt like I couldn’t really do anything,” Kim said. “I couldn’t even leave the house.”

About 10 days after her quarantine started, however, Kim found exactly what she needed.

One of her friends sent her a message from someone online asking for help from anyone who knew how to sew in getting masks out to medical workers in area hospitals. Her friend sent it directly to her because Kim has been sewing since she was a teenager.

After years of sewing and eventually moving away from her previous career, Kim even wanted to start a sewing business much like the one her sister owns in downtown Cumming, called Sue’s Alterations. Kim started working in drapery and décor, and then later on she stepped back after having her two daughters, Chloe and Emma.

Even as she has stepped away from work to be with her daughters, Kim still sews all the time, and she holds sewing classes for her daughters and their friends over the summer. Her husband eventually dedicated a spot in the basement for her and turned it into a workshop where she can get all of her sewing and crafting done.

Kim’s experience with sewing and her need to help out people in the community during such a devastating and confusing time is what ultimately led her to jump at the opportunity that her friend had sent her to make masks.

“I think it was 10 at night when I saw the message, and I got up early the next morning and I got started on it,” Kim said.