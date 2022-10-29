‘Outlived a lot of ‘em:’ Cumming Health and Rehab residents celebrate 100th birthday

Nellie Allison and Dorothy Powers’ family and friends came out to Forsyth County at the end of October to celebrate a rare milestone — their 100th birthdays.

The Cumming Health and Rehab residents donned birthday tiaras while they enjoyed cake and ice cream and spent time with their closest loved ones. And their families couldn’t help but reflect on the last century of Nellie and Dorothy’s lives.

“It’s really exciting,” said Sandy Tracy, Dorothy’s daughter.

Dorothy grew up in Iowa where she spent most of her 100 years with brief stops in Texas and California as her husband served at different posts in the military.

She ultimately decided not to take on a career to stay home and take care of their kids, but she ended up working at a factory for a couple of years during World War II while her husband was overseas.

And no matter where Dorothy and her husband moved or what was going on in their lives, Sandy said she always found time for church.

“Every place she moved to, she would look for a church community,” said Kevin Tracy, Sandy’s husband. “She made that a priority every time she went anywhere else.”