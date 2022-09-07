Spotted a rainbow brick at a local business? Here’s why

Instead of throwing a brick, Punk & Poet’s Kendra Rubin gave Matt Smith, owner of Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub, one painted with colors of the rainbow.

Rubin, who founded House of Laveau and brought the first drag show to Forsyth County, gave him the painted brick during the show at the restaurant on June 28, which was also the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

The Stonewall Riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising, was sparked by New York City police raiding a gay club in Greenwich Village in 1969, which ended in days-long protesting and “violent clashes with law enforcement,” according to www.history.com. “The Stonewall Riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.”

According to Rubin, the legend of Stonewall alleges that Marsha P. Johnson, an activist and drag queen, threw the first brick that started the riots.

While Johnson’s incitement remains a topic of discussion, Rubin decided a rainbow-painted brick was “the perfect symbol” for her own business to “show we’re LGBTQ+ friendly.”

“[The riots] didn’t really happen that way, but [the bricks are] symbolic,” she said. “[Johnson] obviously used [a brick] pretty negatively, but I think it’s a nice symbol to show people that a business is a safe place.”

Since presenting Smith with a brick and displaying her own on social media, other businesses around Forsyth County have reached out to see how they could get one, including photography studios, a bakery and attorney.

Tracy Ann Moore-Grant, founder of Amicable Divorce Network, and Coliene Belle, owner of Sweet Tooth Photography, were both at the drag show June 28, and watched Smith receive another painted brick.

Both business owners reached out to Rubin to see how they could join the Town of Laveau – what Elliott Rubin, Kendra’s husband, has called “the new legacy for Forsyth County.”

“It’s the town within the town; it’s much more accepting and inclusive,” he said.

