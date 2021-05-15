‘They are suffering, so we are suffering’: Local woman tells story of family’s struggle in India

According to the Times of India, Maharashtra, the second biggest state in India, had 39,923 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 14. The state health department said that this has been the first time in a month and a half that the daily infection toll in the state has been less than 40,000 people.

Jaspreet Bassi, a resident of Forsyth County and a paraprofessional at Denmark High School, said that she hardly ever looks at the news anymore to see what’s going on in India.

“I don’t have to look at the news to learn,” Bassi said. “Because when you have your own family there, you hear about their own experiences.”

Bassi has many extended family members living in Maharashtra, and she said that life is “very difficult for them at this time.”

She said that while there are thousands upon thousands of new infections every single day, there is a shortage of vaccines that is “very scary.”

According to the Times of India, while there were almost 40,000 new infections recorded on May 14, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that there would be no vaccinations held in the city of Mumbai over the weekend.

“There’s no availability for vaccines anywhere in India,” Bassi said. “My [sister’s] friends went [to get the vaccine] before [she did] and got it right away. But she went later and there were none left. And she’s still waiting for a vaccine.”

Bassi said that no one in her family that lives in India has been vaccinated besides her brother-in-law, who was given priority because he was in the military.

“There’s no waitlists there either,” Bassi said. “You just go, and you hope you can get [a vaccine].”

Bassi shared some of her family’s experiences, listing the people close to her that have gotten sick with the COVID-19 disease.

One of her family member’s husbands was sick with the virus for days before finding out, traveling between Maharashtra and New Dehli, the capital of India. Bassi said that he was not able to go to the hospital to get tested, so he continued to work and travel while sick.

“Nowadays, going to the hospital is very scary,” she said.

After he felt bad for a few days, Bassi said he was finally able to get a test in New Dehli, and his results were positive for COVID-19.

“But then in the meantime, my cousin got [the disease], too,” Bassi said.