‘They saved my life’: First responders in Dawson thanked by Forsyth County couple for life-saving action in 2020 accident

On the morning of Nov. 23, 2020, Forsyth County man Shawn Medick was driving to Jasper on Hwy. 53 in Dawson County when his life nearly ended in a heartbeat.

A tractor-trailer on the road ahead of Medick took a turn too quickly and overturned, hitting another truck that flipped onto Medick’s car, pinning him inside the wreckage. But with the help of local first responders, Medick was extricated and flown to Grady Memorial Hospital and has spent the months since healing, recovering and learning how to function again.

Now, almost 6 months after the accident, Medick is well into the recovery process, walking again and beyond grateful to the emergency responders who helped save his life.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Medick and his wife Kathy visited the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office to meet and thank the firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers that responded to the emergency call in November.

