This Forsyth County student wants other kids to do their part to stop the ‘stupid coronavirus'

The Dhawan family lives in a house on a corner in their subdivision with a view of many of their neighbors’ yards, and what 11-year-old Ishaan saw last week concerned him.

Despite Forsyth County, Georgia and the U.S. in a declared state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ishaan observed kids regularly playing outside with their friends. This didn’t seem to fit with the highly-publicized guidelines for social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Ishaan thought.

When he found out some kids were having sleepovers, Ishaan took action.

“I couldn’t take it anymore,” he said. “The virus is already increasing, and I can’t see more people suffering.”

Last Friday, Ishaan, a fifth-grader at Shiloh Point Elementary School, uploaded a three-minute video to Facebook with a message for the kids “worried about losing their free time and not having time with their friends,” he said in the video.

“Let us all work together in this mission and sacrifice our playdates and sleepovers,” he said. “This is how we can end the stupid coronavirus.”