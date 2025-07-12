This Forsyth County student was honored with an acclaimed agricultural award Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, right, presents North Forsyth County High School FFA member Cash Adams with a $1,000 scholarship and grand champion belt buckle for exhibiting the 2025 Georgia Junior National Breeding Ewe Grand Champion as Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper offers congratulations. Photo Courtesy of Georgia Farm Bureau A Forsyth County high school student was recently awarded an agricultural livestock award for his extensive work with farm breeding. Weather CUMMING WEATHER