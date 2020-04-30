This middle schooler added art kits to Forsyth County’s meal service for students in need

The Forsyth County school district has been providing local families and students in need with free meals since school buildings closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks ago, Shreya Kharidhi added something extra.



Kharidhi, a seventh-grader at South Forsyth Middle School, provided art kits for students who came through the Forsyth County Schools’s free meal pick-up service at Whitlow Elementary School.

About 100 students received the pre-packaged kits filled with crayons, markers, notebooks and other supplies.

“The kids were so excited to go make art,” Kharidhi said.

Kharidhi and her family had been searching for a way to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they reached out to Forsyth County Schools for guidance. Staff mentioned that some students don’t have access to art supplies at home with schools closed.

An avid artist, the cause appealed to Kharidhi.

“Art is something I’ve been doing my whole life,” Kharidhi said. “It’s always been a way to express my emotions and show creativity.

“When I found out there were so many kids that couldn’t do that, I didn’t like that. So I wanted to fix it.”