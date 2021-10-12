‘This was his wish’: Mother establishes scholarship fund for 22-year-old son who died in wreck earlier this year

“He was my only child, and I will never, ever get an opportunity to watch him walk down the aisle …. I will never get an opportunity to see that,” Diane said. “I will never get an opportunity to have a grandchild. It’s very painful, but this [foundation] was his wish.”

Diane already officially launched the scholarship fund in honor of Kindell and his life. She said donations brought into the fund will be awarded to schools to help support different programs, including those involving literacy and writing for young kids.

Although she and her family have not decided on a school yet, Davis said they plan to award the first scholarship in Tarik’s name next fall.

She hopes the scholarship fund can grow into something much larger one day, making an impact on many in the community in the same way Tarik made an impact in his lifetime.

‘An eye-opening experience’

Diane said Tarik began volunteering in the community when he was 7 years old as a junior leader at the YMCA. Eventually, he took over as vice president of the leadership club, which consisted of 100-125 kids.

Through that program, he coached soccer teams and refereed basketball games for the younger kids, and he took part in fundraisers to help raise money to fund scholarships for those who couldn’t otherwise afford YMCA summer camps.

That work eventually led him to his first mission trip to Costa Rica.

Along with a group of other students from the YMCA, he was able to travel there and help organize a summer camp for underprivileged kids.

Diane said the trip “was an eye-opening experience for him,” as he recognized how much he loved not only helping others in outside communities, but also getting to know them and learning more about their cultures.

So when one of his childhood friends, Nathan Thrower, invited him on a mission trip to Nicaragua through Comunidad Connect, he couldn’t refuse the offer.

Nathan said Comunidad Connect volunteers work to give communities in both Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic the tools they need to bring citizens together. According to the nonprofit’s website, they create programs that “improve community health, empower youth through sports and support sustainable community development.”

After going on these trips, Tarik knew that he wanted to continue to help as many people as he could both in Forsyth County and across the world.

“I think that’s what Tarik enjoyed about it was being able to go and help people and just do more for others,” Nathan said.