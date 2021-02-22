‘Unreal’ support: Community rallies around Gordon Pirkle after double pneumonia diagnosis

“I’m feeling great. Boy, I’ve never felt that sick,” Dawsonville racing legend Gordon Pirkle said to the Dawson County News on Monday.

Pirkle started feeling chest pains around Feb. 12 and when his symptoms did not recover, his family brought him to the hospital. Luckily, he did not test positive for COVID-19, but instead turned up an equally distressing diagnosis of double pneumonia.

With the amount of COVID-19 patients at local hospitals, doctors sent him home with hospital-grade antibiotics and a commitment to stay hydrated.

“A lot of times, you don’t see people in that age group come out of the hospital,” Pirkle’s daughter, Hayley Garrett said. “I had a lot of people praying that they wouldn’t make him stay too long.”

Pirkle described the pain through his chest to be so harsh that he could not even rest his hands on his chest or stomach. Now, almost two weeks since first feeling sick, Pirkle says that he feels much better and is able to walk around his home and is improving every day.

Throughout the last 10 days, Pirkle said the amount of support he received from the Dawsonville community has been “unreal.”

“I guess the word got out because everyone seems to want me to get better,” Pirkle said.

Students at Dawson County High School made Pirkle a get well soon poster and multiple people have come by offering to drive him around town or spend time with him.