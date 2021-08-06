'We miss her dearly': SFHS employees, former co-workers honor late cafeteria worker

Cheryl Dills, who worked in South Forsyth High School’s cafeteria for 20 years, will be remembered for her humor, dedication, but most importantly, her smile.

On Wednesday, April 28, Dills passed away at the age of 51.

Friends, family members and coworkers held a memorial service for her on Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the cafeteria at South to honor her before the school year started.

Athletic Director Keith Gravitt and Cafeteria Manager Dawn Garrett-Martin spoke about Dills, highlighting funny stories and just how much she impacted the lives of others.

“Cheryl was part of a department that’s essential to student success,” Gravitt said. “And her role here at our school was vitally important. We miss her dearly.”

Gravitt said that whenever he steps into the cafeteria, he can still see Dills’s smile.

“I never one time came up to Cheryl and she didn’t have the biggest smile on her face and ask, ‘What’s going on, coach? How’s the day going, coach?’” Gravitt said. “It didn’t matter if she was having a bad day or a good day, she was always smiling. And I know she’s smiling over all of us right now.”

Garrett-Martin agreed, saying that “Cheryl was more than an employee; she was a friend and family member to us all.”

Garrett-Martin also shared some Bible verses that she had picked out that reminded her of Dills.

“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Matthew 6:21

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26