‘What an experience:' Grandfather, grandson take on 6,000-mile boating adventure

Boaters can travel the 6,000-mile Great Loop, a journey that circumnavigates the eastern part of the United States and Canada. It cruises up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico and around the southern tip of Florida.



Typically, it takes boaters — or Loopers — about eight months to complete the entire loop.

For 30 years, Bill Faw dreamed of completing the loop, but it wasn’t until his grandson, Peyton Faw, said he would do it with him that it became a reality.

“I dreamed of doing the Loop for more than 30 years. In September of 2020, I sold my house and bought a boat. After living on board and cruising from Beaufort, N.C., to Scottsboro, Ala., and then up and down the Tennessee River, I was ready for the Loop.” Bill said. “My grandson Peyton agreed to make the trip with me and at the age of 79, ‘Miss Mary,’ Peyton and I made the 6,000-mile journey with side trips to Lake Champlain and Nashville.”

‘Miss Mary,’ named after Bill’s late wife, is an 84 Monk 36 Trawler, which is often referred to as a “cruiser’s cruiser.” Peyton said the boat could only go about seven knots which is around eight miles an hour.

“The boat goes pretty slow, but you kind of almost want it that way,” Peyton said. “Then you can stop and take in the sights.”

In early 2020, Peyton spent spring break away from Georgia College & State University with his grandfather cruising and cultivated a fondness for the trawler and the ways of the water.

In late 2020, Bill said Peyton asked if they could sail the Loop together as a pair after he graduated from college in May of 2021. So Bill began to make his way down the inland river system on Feb. 1, to pick Peyton up in Brunswick, where they continued the journey.

While most Loopers complete the journey in about a year, Bill and Peyton finished in seven, stopping at famous cities and landmarks along the way.

Story continues below