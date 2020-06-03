Why a Forsyth County company gave this family a new vehicle

For more than a decade, Janet Poor and her daughter, Renita, who was hit by a drunk driver 23 years ago and suffered a permanent brain injury, have shared their experiences with those taking courses offered by Operation 21, a local company that provides a variety of public safety programs, including courses on Georgia laws, gun safety and certification for alcohol serving license.

After leaving their mark on so many, some have decided to give back to the family.

On Saturday, Operation 21 owner Brian DeBlois and others came together during a course to give the family a 2007 Ford Escape, which was needed after their previous car developed a gas leak.

“I just know that there are some very good people in the world who are there to come together and to help someone else,” Janet said. “That, to me, is a beautiful gift that people can give.”