Why this Forsyth County health care worker volunteered to help a New York hospital, and plans to go back

On Monday, March 30, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stood at a makeshift hospital in Manhattan and made a plea to the country for help as the city and state became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

At the time, New York had more than half of the coronavirus cases in the country, and the worst was still ahead. During a press conference, Cuomo appealed to medical workers in regions yet tested by the virus to come to New York and assist the state’s overburdened hospitals.

"We need relief,” Cuomo said.

Sarah Chase qualified in every way. The Forsyth County resident is a part-time physician assistant in the emergency room department of a metro Atlanta hospital. But the ER’s volume had dropped drastically during the pandemic, so her hours were cut back. Chase also used to practice in New York and still has an active license there.

Chase talked with her husband: she could give her shifts at the hospital to full-time employees and volunteer in New York for a week.

Her husband agreed, and within a week Chase left him, their two sons and flew to New York, one of tens of thousands from around the country who have flooded the city and state hardest hit by the pandemic to give its doctors, nurses and other medical staff some respite.

“I guess I kind of just felt like I wanted to do something,” Chase said.

On Friday, April 10, after a plane ride with just 30 people, Chase rode in an Uber through a New York she didn’t recognize.

Two years ago, she encountered the typical Big Apple experience during a trip: sidewalks packed with people, streets slammed with traffic.

Ten days ago, “it was unfathomable,” Chase said. “There [was] no one on the streets. Time Square was completely empty.”

The chaos was instead in the hospitals. Underprepared and overwhelmed, the virus took a toll on hospital staff, thinning its ranks as doctors, nurses and PAs fell ill. The grim reality led to Cuomo’s public cry for help.

After a day of training, Chase was ready to help. A day later, she was recruited to work at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, a former teaching hospital on Manhattan’s Lower East Side that the government was reopening to deal with the crisis. Three floors opened for patients: two for COVID-19 cases, one for non-COVID-19 cases. Chase was a part of the early staff there. She was assigned to the “non-COVID” floor.

“I tell all my friends and family, you guys were praying for me,’” Chase said.