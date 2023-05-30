Why this Forsyth County resident is training dogs to sniff out guns

A Forsyth County resident will be starting Georgia’s first program to train dogs to locate guns on school campuses.

During a Board of Commissioners meeting on May 18, APD Sergeant and Forsyth County dog breeder Alex Vancea was awarded a conditional use permit (CUP) to expand operations within his existing dog kennel to include the breeding and training of specialized tracking dogs that will be able to sniff out firearms at schools and other events.

Vancea, through his 15 years in law enforcement and as Sergeant of Atlanta’s Fugitive Unit, has seen criminal gun violence up close. He believes that dogs, coupled with safety protocols like installation of metal detectors, can act as a strong deterrent to gun violence in schools.

“I saw [shootings] firsthand, from multiple angles, and of course you see it on TV,” said Vancea. “That’s when it hit me to use tracking dogs to search for guns in schools.”