Why this Forsyth County resident is training dogs to sniff out guns

A Forsyth County resident will be starting Georgia’s first program to train dogs to locate guns on school campuses.
During a Board of Commissioners meeting on May 18, APD Sergeant and Forsyth County dog breeder Alex Vancea was awarded a conditional use permit (CUP) to expand operations within his existing dog kennel to include the breeding and training of specialized tracking dogs that will be able to sniff out firearms at schools and other events.
Vancea, through his 15 years in law enforcement and as Sergeant of Atlanta’s Fugitive Unit, has seen criminal gun violence up close. He believes that dogs, coupled with safety protocols like installation of metal detectors, can act as a strong deterrent to gun violence in schools.
“I saw [shootings] firsthand, from multiple angles, and of course you see it on TV,” said Vancea. “That’s when it hit me to use tracking dogs to search for guns in schools.”
While law enforcement regularly uses dogs to track fugitives and locate illegal substances, it is not common to train the animals to sniff out gunpowder, spent shells from ammunition or the solvents used to clean guns.
“A lot of dogs that police departments use are bomb dogs or narcotics dogs,” said Vancea. “They don’t have something that’s directly tracking shells or guns because it’s not illegal to own a gun.”
Vancea took note of several counties in Florida that had implemented gun-tracking practices with dogs, and he decided that it was a service that he could provide to the school system in Forsyth County.
Now that he has been granted a CUP to initiate the program, Vancea says that he will have about three of his 10 dogs trained to gun-tracking standards in approximately three months.
Once the dogs are ready, Vancea is hoping to establish a contract with the Forsyth County school system to periodically bring his dogs to campuses as a preventative measure to keep guns out of classrooms. He would also be able to deploy gun-tracking dogs in cases of suspicion or rumors that a student has brought a firearm to school.
Vancea says the procedure can be completed without any disruption to classes or regular school activities. In the event that any firearms are located, the situation would be passed on to the proper authorities.
“Most of the schools in Forsyth and Metro Atlanta have resource officers on site,” said Vancea. “So, if something was discovered, it would be handed over to them, and they would take it over from a law enforcement perspective. And, or course, the school would have their own way of handling it administratively.”
In addition to schools, Vancea would be able to offer his dogs’ tracking services at sporting events, concerts, and malls or shopping centers where guns are explicitly prohibited.
“Nothing is 100 percent,” said Vancea. “But I think if we put things in place to be proactive, it always helps.”
Vancea was raised around dogs when he was growing up in Romania, and he has adhered to strict European standards in his kennel’s breeding practices. His dogs all pass health examinations and meet specific training standards before they are selected for breeding.
All of his dogs are trained in a foundation of obedience, but only a small number from each litter typically have the necessary temperament and learning capacity to be trained for tracking or protection.
It is Vancea’s intention that, through utilizing such stringent breeding and training protocols, only the most properly trained and well-equipped animals will be used for tracking guns in schools.
“I want to bring this [program] to Forsyth County. My kids go to school here,” said Vancea. “We have the number one school system in Georgia. Let’s keep it that way. Anything that we can do to get better, that’s what I want to do.”
