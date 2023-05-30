Why this local family thinks success lies in growing their farm rather than developing their land

In the midst of a trend of commercial development in Forsyth County, one family asked to expand operations on their farm during a May 23 Planning Commission meeting.

Byron and Katie Nichelson are the owners of a small farm on 59 acres of land on the Etowah River that they have requested to have rezoned from Agricultural Residential District (Ag-Res) to Agricultural District (A1).

“This is what should be a fairly simple application,” said attorney Ethan Underwood, who represents the Nichelsons. “You don’t see many zone backs going back to an agricultural zoning.”