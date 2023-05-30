Why this local family thinks success lies in growing their farm rather than developing their land

In the midst of a trend of commercial development in Forsyth County, one family asked to expand operations on their farm during a May 23 Planning Commission meeting.
Byron and Katie Nichelson are the owners of a small farm on 59 acres of land on the Etowah River that they have requested to have rezoned from Agricultural Residential District (Ag-Res) to Agricultural District (A1).
“This is what should be a fairly simple application,” said attorney Ethan Underwood, who represents the Nichelsons. “You don’t see many zone backs going back to an agricultural zoning.”
The Nichelsons purchased their land a little over a year ago, when they outgrew their old property as their family farm continued to expand. Most recently, they have added two beehives to the property and are hoping to get their entire family certified to teach others how to raise bees.
Rather than operate a large commercial farm, the Nichelsons prefer to offer the crops and honey they will produce to their immediate community at a small farm stand on their property.
“This is small scale. This is sort of homesteading with the idea of offering extra to the community,” said Byron Nichelson. “I don’t think it’s ever going to generate a return, but it will offset the cost of our lifestyle.”
The family’s lifestyle also played a role in determining the name of the new farm: River Raised Farm.
“Obviously, our property borders the Etowah River, so we felt like it was geographically appropriate,” said Nichelson. “And the ‘raised’ part has a big meaning for us. We’re raising our family here, we’re hopefully going to be raising our livestock, our bees, our garden. We’re hopefully raising the community up, and also from our faith background, our king savior was risen. It’s a big meaning for us.”
Currently, the Nichelsons have horses, donkeys, chickens, blueberries, vegetables, and beehives on their land. They would like to expand their farm to include cattle, but livestock is not allowed under their current zoning of Ag-Res.
The zoning conditions they are hoping to be awarded will allow for up to 25 head of cattle, which the Nichelsons will raise in a field on their property that is currently being used as a hayfield.
Ultimately, the Nichelsons are hoping to raise a heritage breed of cows that would allow them to raise cattle with a dual purpose of providing both beef and dairy for their family, friends and neighborhood.
The cattle, which would be naturally grass-fed on River Raised Farm, would be sent to a processor at a different location when the time is appropriate for harvesting. No beef processing would occur on the Nichelsons’ property.
As the only access point to the farm is through a neighborhood, some people have shown concern over the possibility of increased traffic affecting the neighborhood. Nichelson has ensured his community that his farm operations will not be at a large enough scale to have any significant impact.
“We’re not creating any more traffic,” said Nichelson. “We could. The zoning we have right now says we could put in as many stables as we want and board horses here. But we chose not to go that path.”
Many of the Nichelsons’ neighbors are supportive of the rezoning initiative. At the time of the Planning Commission meeting on May 23, 15 neighbors had signed letters of support, and several more have done the same since then.
“I think it’s a great use,” said District 1 Planning Commissioner Nedal Shawkat. “It’s a nice location on the Etowah River, established blueberry bushes, they’ve got bees now, and they’re going to add livestock to it.”
To help settle concerns the neighbors have about traffic, Shawkat also included some restrictions in the zoning agreement.
An extensive list of no-nasties will be attached to the agreement, disallowing many of the heavy commercial uses of A1 property that are typically considered appropriate. The vehicle weight rating for access to River Raised Farm will also be set at the threshold for when the state of Georgia requires a driver to have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).
Byron Nichelson was born and raised in Forsyth County, and he is hopeful that he will be able to preserve a piece of Forsyth’s character on River Raised Farm.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and the only rezoning I’ve ever seen has been to build more neighborhoods or more shopping centers… not to create more farmland,” said Nichelson. “Where it’s a possibility, there should be some kind of natural element to all the development we’re doing.”
The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend approval for the Nichelsons’ zoning request.
The request still must be voted on by the Board of Commissioners.