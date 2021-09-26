Why VVA chapter president named five as Member of the Year for 2020

Gary Goyette, president of Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said in a news release he is blessed with an energetic, involved and committed membership willing to do what it takes to do the organization's work.

When it came time to choose the one individual to be awarded “Member of the Year” there were too many deserving of the honor to stick to just one, according to Goyette.

Goyette presented the award to five of the most deserving members this year.

He chose Steve Masak, Kevin Curry, Marty Farrell, Jack Lynn and Larry Castleberry to share the coveted Member of the Year honors.

According to Goyette,

“We are very fortunate to have a membership where so many of our nearly 200 members and associates are willing to commit the time and sweat-equity needed to carry out our many projects on behalf of veterans, children and [those in need],” Goyette said.

He added that the five honored as 2020 Members of the Year are the kind of leaders that any organization would be proud to count among their membership.

The dinner is usually held earlier in the year, but COVID-19 concerns impacted the scheduling of the event.

The Member of the Year awards, as well as a number of other awards for achievement were presented at the annual awards and member appreciation dinner on Tuesday Sept. 14 at the Cumming Recreation Center on Pilgrim Mill Road.