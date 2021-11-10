‘You feel like he made a difference’: Beloved husband, father, restauranteur Mario Antonio Fundora dies at 78





Food, family and heart

Tony Fundora opened and operated Avanti's in Atlanta from 1978 to 1987. Tony was born on March 5, 1943, in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1962 when he was 19. Cari, his daughter who is now 27, said he went seven years without being able to speak to his parents.

After becoming a bicentennial citizen in 1976, he began helping other family members move to the U.S. Over time, he brought 56 members of his family from other countries, including from Mexico, Spain and Costa Rica.

Learning about her father’s life before settling in Forsyth County, Cari said she recognizes how much he sacrificed to ensure his family’s happiness.

“His dedication to family was always present,” Cari said.

When he first came to the U.S., Tony had a fifth-grade education, but he learned and grew by working in the hospitality industry. He began his career in New York, starting out as a baker before working his way up as cook, chef, server and maître d.’

He came to Atlanta in 1967 where he eventually opened his first restaurant, Alfredo’s, in 1974. He operated Avanti’s from 1978-1987, Antonio’s Bakery in 1980 and then Tony’s Casa Napoli from 1982-1987.

After that, Tony met Maria. A friend set the two up on a blind date, and they quickly fell in love. After just a few months, the two knew they were soulmates. They married and opened their first restaurant -- Avanti’s Pescevino -- together in 1989.

But it wasn’t until 1998 that they opened Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County. The restaurant has remained in the same place on Atlanta Road since it opened 24 years ago, and Maria said she and Tony have always taken enormous pride in the restaurant and surrounding community.

“That’s kind of how it all started,” Maria said.