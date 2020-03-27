400 Life: Family bookstore renovated into charming storybook farmhouse

See the full issue of the April 400 Life magazine here.

For nearly 10 years, Brittany and Brooke Richards lived in what was originally a small bookshop in the foothills of northern Forsyth County. They were in love with the charm and history of the structure, but with the birth of each of their three children, the Richards knew that it was time to renovate the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home into something more functional.

Brittany’s father-in-law, Dennis B. Richards, initially built the bookshop in 1995 after retiring from years of working as a partner in a ball bearing business.

The store, named D. Brooke & Son Booksellers, became the realization of a lifelong dream and passion. An avid reader and collector of Bibles, the store’s rich mahogany shelves housed over 16,000 volumes and quickly became a bona fide internet book seller. After Denny’s death in 2001, Brooke and his sister, Pamela, kept the store going until 2005 when they shut down for good.

Brittany Richards’ No. 1 priority when renovating was to remain true to the integrity of the bookshop as well as the Richards’ family legacy. Her thoughtfulness can be seen in the careful details throughout their home. Choosing to repurpose original pieces where she could, like the hummingbird stained glass window in the kitchen her mother-in-law had picked out for the bookshop, Brittany’s attention to detail and preservation is indisputable.

Recalling Brooke’s worrying about what his father would think of the renovation, Brittany responded with, “Honestly, I think he’s so happy to know that we still live here.”

