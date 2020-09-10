Big Creek Greenway: Mix business and pleasure with this one-of-a-kind amenity

This article appears in the September issue of 400 Life Magazine.

Forsyth County is renowned for not only its closeness to the city of Atlanta but also the area’s natural resources and various ways to enjoy them.

But perhaps no other amenity in the county combines live, work and play quite like the Big Creek Greenway.

The Greenway is an 11-mile-long concrete and boardwalk path system through south and central Forsyth along the namesake Big Creek Greenway and one of the county’s most popular outdoor amenities for walkers, runners and bikers.

“It is about conservation, recreation, environmental education and alternative transportation,” said Laura Pate, deputy director of administration and recreation for the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department. “Our greenway is an investment for our community and environment. It helps to protect our watershed and preserve natural areas for people, plants and animals.”

Pate and some other locals answered a few questions about what made the Greenway so popular and what users need to know.

