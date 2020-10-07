Crumbl Cookies is not your average cookie store

This article appears in the October issue of 400 Life Magazine

James Griffin spotted a cookie shop while on a work-related trip in Phoenix and he immediately knew he had to point it out to his business partner.

“I love cookies and sweets in general,” Lance Jeffreys said. “So we went into this cookie store, and it’s unlike any cookie store I’ve ever seen before.”

Rather than the old-fashioned décor and darker tones he usually finds in bakeries and other cookie shops, when Jeffreys walked through the doors of Crumbl Cookies, he was immediately greeted with a bright, beautiful shop. Filled with stark white and light grey colors, with little splashes of pink here and there, the store felt modern, sleek and welcoming.

As Griffin and Jeffreys walked to the front counter to order, they noticed the number of people crowding into the shop, excited to come in and buy a giant, freshly baked cookie, and they instantly had an idea.

“It hit,” Lance said. “James and I were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have got to open this business in Georgia.’”

