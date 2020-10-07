Crumbl Cookies is not your average cookie store

This article appears in the October issue of 400 Life Magazine
James Griffin spotted a cookie shop while on a work-related trip in Phoenix and he immediately knew he had to point it out to his business partner.
“I love cookies and sweets in general,” Lance Jeffreys said. “So we went into this cookie store, and it’s unlike any cookie store I’ve ever seen before.”
Rather than the old-fashioned décor and darker tones he usually finds in bakeries and other cookie shops, when Jeffreys walked through the doors of Crumbl Cookies, he was immediately greeted with a bright, beautiful shop. Filled with stark white and light grey colors, with little splashes of pink here and there, the store felt modern, sleek and welcoming.
As Griffin and Jeffreys walked to the front counter to order, they noticed the number of people crowding into the shop, excited to come in and buy a giant, freshly baked cookie, and they instantly had an idea.
“It hit,” Lance said. “James and I were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have got to open this business in Georgia.’”
Story contines below
More than a year later, they were able to do just that. The Forsyth County business duo opened a Crumbl Cookies location of their own on Peachtree Parkway in Cumming on Thursday, Sept. 10, greeting customers for the first time into an even more beautifully modern store than they could have imagined while surrounded by warm, mouth-watering cookies.
“I’m the guy that, if you go to dinner with me, I order everyone at the table a dessert without asking,” Jeffreys said, laughing. “I love that I’m upping something that I have a passion for and that I actually enjoy so much.”
Even before they opened, Jeffreys said that people were popping their heads into the store while they were working to ask about their business and when they could come in to try one of the cookies. They were both overjoyed to see so many already excited just by the look of the shop.
Story continues below
Jeffreys said that, while planning for the store’s opening, they were both concerned when the pandemic first hit in March at first. They started to question whether it was still a good time to open a business in the moment, and they were unsure of what might happen next.
“We just had to have faith that it was going to pull through and things would be normal,” Jeffreys said. “And by the time we finished the store, I thought it would be a little bit more back to how it used to be in January, but I feel like we’re slowly getting there.”
In the meantime, Jeffreys said they have taken plenty of precautions inside of the store to keep both employees and customers healthy and safe, including putting up plexiglass dividers, a sneeze guard and implementing a contactless payment system.
Customers also do not have to go into the store if they want to get a taste of the new cookies. Crumbl Cookies offers delivery for those who live within 15-20 minutes of the store until midnight, and they offer curbside pickup.
Now that the store is open and ready despite the pandemic, customers can look forward to the fresh cookies and homemade ice cream, called Crumbl Cream, in rotating flavors.
Every week, aside from the store’s consistent chocolate chip cookie and chilled sugar cookie topped with almond icing, customers will be able to choose from a new selection of four different cookies. Past featured cookie selections included peanut butter and jelly, salted caramel cheesecake, snickerdoodle cupcake, honey graham cracker and many, many more.
The Crumbl Cream flavors also change every three months, and Griffin said the flavors usually pair well with their cookies they are offering at the time.
Cookies are delivered to the customer in sweet, pink pastry boxes in three sizes: a single large cookie, a pack of four, and a party pack of 12. While the Crumbl Cream comes in half-pint containers, customers can also order a four pack of the containers for home.
Both Griffin and Jefferies are beyond thrilled for the new store, open at 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday, and to see customers enjoy their cookies and ice cream for the first time.
“I’m very excited,” Jeffreys said. “It’s something that I worked very hard on for I feel like such a very long time.”
You can find Crumbl Cookies on Facebook at facebook.com/crumblcumming, call 470-239-1986.
The business is at 405 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 120, Cumming, GA 30041.
— Sponsored content