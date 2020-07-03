The Gibson Co. owner Clarissa Gibson says artists and customers key as the company opens its new Halcyon location

See the full issue of the July 400 Life magazine here.

From candles to clothing to art to hang on the walls, there is seemingly no limit to what can be found at The Gibson Co., and now, customers will have a new location to find a wide array of items made by local artists.

Owner Clarissa Gibson said The Gibson Co., which opened its location at The Collection in summer 2018, described the store as “kind of a local artist showcase store,” where customers can buy products and gifts ranging from glassware to bath bombs to jewelry to rustic pieces have been made by local artists that she said are “the best of the best in Forsyth County” and surrounding areas.

“My most popular brands are my artists,” she said. “I continue to see that those artists that continue to reinvent themselves and bringing new stuff all the time are the ones that become the most favored in our store. I love that.”

Gibson said there were several local artists who were consistently popular with her customers, such as BLC Design Co., which creates custom jewelry including necklaces and earrings, and Flow Inspirations, known for making handmade wall art and other home and office products.

Gibson said some of her other popular brands include, such as Love Well, a local clothing company with a positive message.

“Love Well is a clothing brand lifestyle that spreads the message of loving others well,” Gibson said. “People love sharing that, and even online, they’re buying that and spreading it in different counties, as well.”

Story continues below