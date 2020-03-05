Hospitality Highway: Pan for gold, visit a winery in Dahlonega

There’s so much to do along this stretch of Georgia, and we’ve highlighted just a small portion in five cities: Alpharetta, Cumming, Dahlonega, Dawsonville and Roswell. There’s everything from spectacular hikes and mountain views to sophisticated dining and shopping along with loads of history and options for play.
See the full issue of the March 400 Life magazine here.
WHAT TO DO
Dahlonega Consolidated Gold Mine
Go back in time to the life of a gold miner. This one was founded in 1896, toward the end of the boom times of the area’s gold rush, but visitors can still try gold panning, gem mining, gem cutting and more year-round. Head 200 feet underground and learn how minors blasted quartz hoping to discover huge deposits of gold. It’s the No. 1-ranked thing to in Dahlonega, according to TripAdvisor and Yelp.
Where: 185 Consolidated Gold Mine Rd.
Visit: consolidatedgoldmine.com
Brasstown Bald Loop
The purest way to enjoy Dahlonega’s mountainous landscapes is to get out in them. Only the most ambitious will make the full three-and-a-half-hour drive around the 106-mile loop, or head to Brasstown Bald, the highest point in Georgia at 4,783 feet, but there’s plenty to enjoy in smaller chunks. Find one of the loop’s six waterfalls, three lakes or several historic sites. Drive it, bike it or hike it. Start at the Glisson Camp Retreat Center, 690 Camp Glisson Rd.
Frogtown Cellars
Located in the Dahlonega Plateau, Frogtown has become one of the most accomplished wineries in the U.S. outside of California since it was founded in 1998 by Atlantans’ Craig and Cydney Kritzer. The 57-acre complex offers beautiful views of the North Georgia mountains, whether on the porch of the winery’s architectural building, or inside its Italian bistro where you can enjoy paninis, hand-crafted pizzas or a full Sunday brunch. Oh, and of course, Frogtown’s 100%-grown, produced and bottled wines.
Where: 700 Ridge Point Dr.
Visit: frogtown.com
WHERE TO EAT
Bourbon Street Grille
Located in the historic Hall House on the Dahlonega square, Bourbon Street Grill offers full bars and dining areas on two floors. Head upstairs for an intimate dining experience overlooking the square, or stay downstairs for a pub atmosphere with flat-screen TVs inside and a pet-friendly deck outside. A diverse menu offers Cajun-inspired favorites, seafood, burgers, full brunch along with a selection of craft beers, fine wines and specialty cocktails.
Bratzeit
This family-owned restaurant offers German and Swiss staples, such as bratwurst, schnitzel, fondue and raclette, along with desserts made daily from scratch and, of course, German beer.
Where: 77 Memorial Dr.
Visit: bratzeit.com