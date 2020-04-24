Keeping kids fed: Volunteers brave the unknown to get meals to students

See the full issue of the May 400 Life magazine here.



First came the meal pick-up service. Then came the mobile food pantry. Around the same time came the meal deliveries.

Forsyth County Schools has been learning how to mobilize resources to keep its students fed during the COVID-19 pandemic on the fly.

“We’ve never been set up to do what’s going on now in our county,” said Valerie Bowers, director of food and nutrition with the school district.

As orders came down from state officials about school closures, Bowers and her department had to devise a plan to provide food assistance for students and their families.

The method of doing that wasn’t the hardest part. They used fairly traditional strategies. They started with the free meal pick-up service on weekdays where students received lunch and breakfast for the next day. They collaborated with The Place of Forsyth County, a local nonprofit organization, to establish mobile food pantries to provide shelf-stable groceries. Lastly, they organized meal deliveries, sending buses out into targeted areas where 50% or more of residents are eligible for meal benefits, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The biggest question mark for Bowers was the manpower: would the district’s school nutrition staff volunteer despite health and state officials recommending they stay home?

In addition, there were strict requirements to volunteer: they had to be healthy, couldn’t have an underlying health condition and couldn’t live with someone that was immunocompromised.

Bowers found no shortage of help.

“We’re working with incredible rock stars,” Bowers said.

