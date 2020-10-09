Local business woman focuses on the personal aspect of buying a home

This article appears in the October issue of 400 Life Magazine

The mortgage industry does not have the best reputation. Many professionals in the industry are known to be “takers” who are only in the business for commission checks, with little to no regard for their clients. And when the financial crisis of 2008 happened, most of America pointed fingers at mortgage lenders as the reason.

So when local resident Sonja Bullard decided to open her own branch of Acopia Home Loans in Cumming, she wanted to make taking out a home loan — or mortgage lending — feel different. She didn’t want mortgage lending to be painted with such a broad, negatively-viewed brush. She wanted her community to see the people aspect behind her profession.

“Mortgage lending often has a dynamic where it’s selling and closing the deal, making a bunch of money and not really caring about who you’re doing business with. That’s the way most loan officers do their job; it’s just churn and burn because the more you close, the more money you make,” Bullard said. “We’re 180 degrees different. We listen to people, we ask questions and we help our clients understand each of the steps we have to take to get them their loans.”

This passion for people is why Bullard chose to open a branch through Acopia Home Loans to begin with in 2017. Acopia is an acronym, which stands for A Company Of People In Action.

Bullard said she calls her branch Acopia on Main, because she wants to be “the Main Street lender” that the community knows and loves, rather than the mortgage lender of a bigger bank.

“On my team, we all live here, our kids go to school here, we’re going to church here — we’re a local-based lender,” said Bullard, who is the branch manager.. “We’re not a bank, we don’t look to make a ton of money, get you a checking account and try to get all of your banking business … We only do direct mortgage lending.”

While mortgage lenders at some of the larger corporations may ignore the people side of the profession, Bullard and her team do not. They show up to every home closing, they take the time to explain each step of the loan process and, most importantly, they listen to their clients.

“People usually buy and sell at different mile markers in life. The first time you get a job; for the first baby you have; for the third baby you have; for the first time all your children have left your house; for a divorce,” Bullard said. “My whole team goes to their closings. People move at really important milestones of their lives and we’re a part of it, and more importantly we want to be a part of it.”

