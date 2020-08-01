Pandemic Pals: How these local animal groups are helping Forsyth County’s furry friends find forever homes

This article appears in the August issue of 400 Life magazine.



The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has meant more time at home, financial insecurity and that work, school and shopping are now being done in online and contactless formats.

In response, even officials with groups aimed at rescuing animals and helping them find homes said they have had to look at how they do business and have had to make changes, such as contactless adoptions.

When the pandemic began, like many government buildings, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter closed to the public and temporarily halted the typical adoption process, instead going to foster and foster-to-adoption methods before opening adoptions through an online screening process, which Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella said started with a “matchmaking form.”

“So, they will send that form back to us,” she said, “and then we call the potential adopter and just spend some time just kind of getting to know them as people and what their household’s like, and if they have picked a potential adoption candidate, we will go over kind of the behavior traits in that animal just to make sure their personalities match up.”

Iacopella said the change not only means that there is less of a chance of spreading germs between employees, who are essential workers, and the public but allows adoptions to be tailored to the families they are going to.

“Animals have personalities just like people,” Iacopella said, “so if you’re looking for kind of a couch potato dog that’s super mellow, but you immediately picked a dog that we have identified as being high-energy, we will then spend some time trying to matchmake with another candidate.”

Iacopella said the program was so popular, at one point there were nearly no animals to adopt.

“We had an overwhelming response from people in our community reaching out to help the homeless animals. We placed almost everybody. I think at one point, we only had like five cats in the building and like 10 dogs, and that’s like a historic low for us being that we’re an open-admission shelter for Forsyth County. That means we take in all animals, we don’t turn any animal away based on breed, health, any of those types of situation.”

Samantha Shelton, CEO of Furkids, the largest no-kill shelter in the Southeast, said the organization has also moved to contactless adoptions and found homes for 82 cats and dogs in a recent weekend and another 40 cats were recently transported to Martha’s Vineyard as part of their transport program.

However, at the outset of the pandemic, Shelton said Furkids was having some issues with bringing animals into the program.

“As we work through the number of animals that are in our program, and especially on the dog side in the beginning, we had a hard time finding dogs,” she said. “The majority of our dogs come from animal control, and when the animal controls were closed throughout COVID, we were not able to bring dogs into the program. We worked with what we had, and we got down to like four dogs in the building. And normally we have a capacity for 65.”

