Rescue mission turns into new family member for Cumming officer

This article appears in the August issue of 400 Life magazine.



Howard Corrigan heard the animal call from dispatch, which he would have usually ignored; the fire department takes care of those. But the city of Cumming police officer was in the area, so he decided to check it out.

Corrigan arrived at the scene to find a driver parked on the side of the road. The vehicle’s hood was open. Inside, hiding against the firewall of the engine bay, was an animal — a kitten, and an elusive one, too.

“We finally got him out of the engine bay,” Corrigan said, “and he hit the ground running.”

The Forsyth County Fire Department and Animal Control eventually arrived and, after a brief “kitten pursuit,” secured the little frightened one.

The kitten would have a rough couple of weeks ahead of it, but Corrigan was already thinking ahead.

“As soon as I met him, I wanted him,” he said. “I don’t know, it was just something about him.”

Three weeks later, the little one has a name — Smokey — and a new family — the Corrigans.

The Corrigans have been getting to know their newest member since July 9, when Smokey was finally healthy enough to leave Animal Control. Turns out he was in bad shape — he had an upper respiratory infection and ear mites, Corrigan said.

After two weeks of medicine, Smokey gained two pounds, and the Corrigans brought him home.

