Rice Restaurant & Sushi Bar adapts to the new norms

See the full issue of the June 400 Life magazine here.



The more things change at Rice Restaurant & Sushi Bar, luckily the more they stay the same.

Yes, the restaurant has adapted to the novel coronavirus pandemic, says Rice general manager Michelle Hall-Kim. The restaurant has kept its cozy dining area closed, stuck to take-out service and implemented policies to follow guidelines for social distancing and keeping things “clean, clean, clean, clean,” Hall-Kim says.

But everything else has been left intact, most importantly the friendly staff and the great food that regulars have come to expect at the restaurant off Keith Bridge Road for the last 15 years.

“When we do open up, everybody can come back to the same Rice,” Hall-Kim says.

Of course, it won’t be exactly the same. No restaurant will, at least in the short-term.

Rice started making changes in early March. At first, they were small. They put up signs with instructions on proper handwashing in the bathroom. They bought hand sanitizer for guests and employees. Staff minimized contact with guests; they started giving air high-fives.

“We were just trying to make it so people weren’t so worried when they walked in the door,” Hall-Kim says.

Story continues below